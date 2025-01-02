Young influencers at risk from pedophiles

Braga Fresh recalls broccoli sold at Walmart over listeria concerns

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling bags of washed and ready to eat 12-ounce bags of its florets that were sold in Walmart stores in 21 states nationwide, including Indiana.

Health officials with the Texas Health and Human Services discovered the potential for listeria contamination during a routine testing.

There’s been no reported illnesses.

Ford recalls 20,000 vehicles due to battery cell problem

Ford is recalling more than 20,000 vehicles to fix a problem with a battery cell that was caused during the manufacturing process.

The automaker says there’s a risk of a short circuit that could unexpectedly shut down the vehicle, and possibly cause a fire.

NHTSA says the problem mainly affects the Ford Escape from 2020 through 2024 model years, and Lincoln Corsairs involving model years 2021 to 2024.

Later this month, Ford will start notifying owners, and will replace the high voltage battery pack, free of charge.

The New York Times did an investigation that exposes potential pedophiles are exploiting underage social media influencers.

The Times says men are posing as photographers or social media experts are gaining trust by their parents and promising large Instagram followings, while seeking suggestive images of them – many times coming from the parents.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, told the paper there are protections on teen accounts to limit interactions with strangers, and privacy settings for underage users are controlled and run by their parents.

Dry January forces alcohol industry shift

Dry January has become more popular as Americans look to shun alcohol during the month to make up for more drinking during the holidays.

The alcohol industry has figured out a way to adapt to the sober season by making nonalcoholic beverages.

There are many apps to help with Dry January including “Try Dry,” “I Am Sober,” and “Drinker’s Helper” which matches you with a group of people to offer support.

Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin’ announce partnership

Dunkin’ has partnered with “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter to launch a new drink and also touted a $5 meal deal as it seeks to boost sales heading into 2025.

The limited-time iced coffee drink includes espresso, brown sugar notes, and oat milk.

Dunkin’ also launched a $5 breakfast meal deal, available all day on its winter menu.