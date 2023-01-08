Business

Broker: Rising interest rates slow central Indiana housing market, but prices stable

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market in the Indianapolis area has cooled down just as winter has done.

Realtor Dan Brown came on “Daybreak” Sunday to share the latest on the local real estate market.

Brown, a branch manager and first vice president of the residential division of F.C. Tucker Co., talked about the role of higher interest rates and took the temperature on the market for 2023.

Here is auick summary of the December data:

Closed home sales (units) dropped another 4% from November and are down almost 29% for the year.

New listings plunged 27% from November (season due to holidays) but total inventory of homes for sale nearly doubled from this time last year.

But with all of that, sales prices remained almost unchanged from November and are still up over 11% over last year!

The doubling of the mortgage interest rates since last spring has absolutely quieted the overheated housing market nationally and in the Indianapolis metro area. However, our market is traditionally much more stable than other areas in the country such as the Sun Belt, and demand continues to keep prices nearly unchanged since late last summer and on average 10% above a year ago. It’s the terms and the time-on-market which have changed.

Rates are expected to climb at a slower pace, then decline later in the year. Buyers are re-entering the market with a renewed sense of optimism and are savvy consumers seeking value. Sellers will continue to enjoy excellent equity returns but need be cautious not to overestimate the markets’ strength.