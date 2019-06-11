Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age Day’ promo returns, with new rules

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Remember when the world went mad during Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age Day” last year?

There were long lines, anxious kids, and angry parents as massive crowds turned out for the nationwide event, only to be turned down after some locations closed lines early due to security concerns.

This year, Build-A-Bear is doing things a little different to avoid all of last year’s mayhem – only a select number of kiddos that have Pay Your Age “winner” tickets will get the special “Pay Your Age” promo – you pay x amount of dollars for however old your child is.

Here’s how it’s going to work.

Everyone has an equal chance at a winning ticket once you sign up for the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program by email from June 11 through 11:59 p.m. on June 16.

Once you enroll in the program, you will be notified via email by June 21 if you’re among the 200,000 guests in the U.S., U.K. and Canada that received a “winner” ticket.

One “winner” ticket can be used for up to two children, according to Build-A-Bear.

In your email notification, you should see a barcode that you can print out and take to the store or just show it on your phone when you get there.

This year, the promotion lasts from June 24 through June 28.

Guests with winning tickets will be assigned a date range to visit their local Build-A-Bear from June 24-25 or June 26-28.

The company is hoping this will help alleviate any long lines much like the ones seen last year across the country.

Build-A-Bear is also still offering its Count Your Candles birthday program, which rewards its members with a special deal during their birthday month.

By registering, kiddos enrolled in the birthday program can pay their age for the special Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.