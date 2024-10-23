American Airlines new system halts early boarding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses American Airlines’ new policy preventing passengers from boarding early and the former CEO of Abercrombie being arrested for sex trafficking.

Former Abercrombie CEO arrested for sex trafficking

Former Abercrombie CEO Michael Jeffries has been charged with running sex-trafficking ring

Prosecutors said Jeffries and two others coerced dozens of men into sex acts during Jeffries’s tenure at the clothing company.

Jeffries, who is now 80 years old, could face life in prison.

An Abercrombie spokeswoman declined to comment on Jeffries’s arrest.

American Airlines’ new system prevents early boarding

American Airlines is implementing a new system to ensure passengers don’t board early.

The airline has been piloting a system that will audibly flag when someone tries to board before their designated boarding group has been called.

Passengers who try to board early will hear a sound when they scan their boarding pass and the gate agent will be shown a message with the correct group.

Honda recalling nearly 800,000 vehicles

Honda is recalling 780,000 vehicles in North America over concerns that a high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel.

The recall includes various Accord, CRV Hybrids, and Honda Civics from 2023 through 2025.

When there’s a fuel leak and ignition, that increases your risk of a fire.

If you think your car may be affected, contact your local Honda dealer.

Target slashing prices on over 2,000 items

Two thousand more items will be marked down at Target.

These are on top of the 5,000 items with price cuts that were announced in May.

Examples of price reductions include popular items like LEGO sets, toys, cooking oils, and personal care products. Target is also promoting its largest holiday assortment ever, featuring thousands of toys with over half priced under $20.

With the presidential election closing in, singles want to meet like-minded individuals with the same political views, more than ever.

Tinder has has partnered with Vote.org, while OK Cupid has added a dozen new matching questions focusing on voter behavior.

CNN reports dating apps are introducing more features to make it easier to match up with partners based on your political views since many of the hot topics are deal-breakers.