TGI Fridays closes 12 locations, Disney faces backlash over dessert prices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about the future of TGI Fridays, a big lemonade recall, and the uproar over “obscene” and “offensive” dessert prices at Disney.

TGI Fridays closing more restaurants

Your chance to enjoy a plate of loaded potato skins and $5 happy hour drinks is dwindling.

TGI Fridays has closed 12 U.S. locations in the last month, with more expected to follow.

156,000 cans of lemonade mislabeled as ‘zero-sugar’

The Coca-Cola Company is recalling more than 13,000 12-pack cans of Minute Maid Zero-Sugar Lemonade because they’re not zero sugar.

The FDA says the cans were mislabeled and contain regular Minute Maid lemonade loaded with sugary sweetness, instead.

Some with auto loans owe more than their vehicles’ worth

Analysts at edmunds.com say a growing number of Americans now owe more on their auto loans than what their vehicle is worth. Edmunds found that the average amount owned on an upside-down auto loan is at an all-time high of $6,400.

Disney fans blast ‘obscene’ prices at new cake shop

A new cake shop, located at Disney’s Florida theme park, is opening this fall and is already being criticized for its high prices, with fans calling the cost of some food items “obscene” and “offensive.”

The menu was posted outside the bakery, which is not owned by Disney, showing prices that include a slice of cake starting at $22.

One Disney fan added: “$8 for a Coke is shockingly offensive, even for Disney World.”

The Cake Bake Shop, by Gwendolyn Rogers, will offer pies, French pastries, homemade fudge, chocolate truffles and cookies. There will also be a selection of champagne, wine, and beer.

Nearly half of Americans prefer ghosts to political neighbors

What’s scarier than living in a haunted house? A politically-outspoken neighbor, according to some Americans.

As Halloween and the November election loom, a survey by Real Estate Witch shows that 42% of Americans would rather live in a real-life haunted house than next door to outspoken Republicans, while 36% say they feel the same about living next to outspoken Democrats.

The Real Estate Witch survey found that 58% of Americans would rather live with ghosts than in a home with frequent power outages, while nearly 50% would choose ghosts over a house with poor cell phone reception. A whopping 95% of those surveyed said they’d choose the haunted house over home repairs.