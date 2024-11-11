LinkedIn users report receiving unsolicited flirty messages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Veterans Day’s impact on the stock market, and some LinkedIn users reporting they’ve received unsolicited flirty messages on the platform.

Goldman Sachs brings business education to Indianapolis

Goldman Sachs says they have a goal to bring small businesses together so they can share and learn from each other during a new business education program coming to Indianapolis.

The program is for businesses of every size, who want to grow and scale. It will also help business owners with everything from marketing, location growth, adding revenue sources, and more.

The program will also give business advice with help from community partners and funding sources.

The first Indianapolis cohort is accepting applications from local business owners until December.

Steve Madden moves shoe manufacturing out of China

As President-elect Trump’s proposed tariffs loom over the U.S. economy, one popular shoe company is already planning to move production out of China.

Steve Madden’s CEO announced the retailer has put a “plan into motion” that cuts Chinese sourcing up to 45%.

Some LinkedIn users report receiving unsolicited flirtatious messages

Some LinkedIn users have reported receiving unsolicited flirtatious messages on the platform.

Expert Bernie Hogan at the Oxford Internet Institute saying the employment-focused social website is increasingly being used for dating purposes.

According to a survey last year of female LinkedIn users in the U.S., some 91% said they had received romantic advances or inappropriate messages at least once on the platform.

Veterans Day could impact the stock market

Veterans Day is Monday, and while most restaurants, grocery stores and retail stores will be open today, banks and post offices will not.

The stock market is open, but the bond market is closed so that could mean lighter volume.

App features groceries with damaged packaging for half price

If you want cheaper groceries and don’t care if the packaging is messed up—there’s an app for that.

Flashfood will let you buy damaged or almost expired food from the supermarket.

Users say they’ve saved up to 50% on their groceries. There’s no fee to join, but not all retailers take it.