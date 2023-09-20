Camping World to acquire another Indiana RV dealer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Illinois-based Camping World says it will acquire a Bartholomew County dealer and service provider for recreational vehicles.

The sale of Edmundson RV is expected to close by March.

Camping World in July said it would acquire another Indiana dealer, Mount Comfort RV, which is west of Greenfield, by the end of 2023.

Camping World currently has Indiana locations in Greenwood and Richmond, according to its website. Edmonson RV would become Camping World’s first location for vehicles from Elkhart-based Forest River.

Online data from the Better Business Bureau says Edmundson was founded in November 1996, and Chris Edmundson and Jean Edmundson co-own the business.

Edmundson RV has more than 30 service bays and contains about 18 acres. It’s at 14501 N. U.S. 31, which is at West County Road 900 North. That’s is about a 40-minute drive south of Indianapolis, and about a mile north of the Indiana Premium Outlets mall.

Camping World’s announcement was made Sept. 12.