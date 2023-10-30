Canadian Solar to build cell production facility in Jeffersonville, providing 1,200 jobs

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Canadian Solar announced Monday it is establishing a cell phone facility in Jeffersonville, which will introduce over a thousand tech jobs for Hoosiers.

Canadian Solar Inc., headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, said it will be building a state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing plant with an annual output of 5 GW, equivalent to approximately 20,000 high-power modules per day at River Ridge Commerce Center, an industrial and commercial business park in southern Indiana.

The company says the Jeffersonville facility represents a projected investment of more than $800 million and will create 1,200 skilled high-tech jobs once production begins. River Ridge Development Authority says the investment is the largest in the history of the commercial business park.

The solar cells produced at this facility will be used at the previously announced 5 GW module assembly plant in Mesquite.

Production at the Jeffersonville facility is expected to begin by the end of 2025.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and has been listed on NASDAQ since 2016

Statements

“Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing sector positions the state to help lead the global energy transition, developing and powering new solutions in batteries, solar and hydrogen. Canadian Solar’s new U.S. location in Jeffersonville will put our skilled Hoosier workforce at the center of cultivating solar power, making energy-efficient panels more accessible to consumers across the country.” Governor Eric Holcomb

“Indiana is a proud leader both in the Midwest and the country in manufacturing and innovation. I’m pleased to know that this new solar manufacturing facility opening in Jeffersonville will create many new jobs for Hoosiers and stimulate the local economy.” United States Senator Mike Braun

“Establishing this factory is a key milestone that will enable us to better serve our U.S. customers with the most advanced technology in the industry. This is the second of the anticipated long-term investments we expect to make in the U.S. as we think strategically about a local, sustainable and clean energy supply chain and to fulfill the long-term requirements of the local-content rules of the recently established IRA. We thank the State of Indiana, Clark County, and the City of Jeffersonville for their critical support and look forward to working with them as we grow.” Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar

“The city of Jeffersonville is pleased that Canadian Solar has chosen River Ridge Commerce Center as home for their newest critical production facility in the United States. Not only are they making a large financial investment into our community, but they will also become one of the largest single-site employers in the Greater Louisville region. When in full production, their total employment base will include over 150 engineers at this facility. We are thrilled to see a global industry leader join our community and provide a product with enormous potential.” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore