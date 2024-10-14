Candy corn is still the king of Halloween candies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about retail sales, 401Ks, and the risks of taking medical advice from AI.

Wall Street week ahead focuses on U.S. consumers

The health of the U.S. consumer moves into the spotlight this week, with investors watching corporate earnings reports and retail sales for September.

Netflix and Procter & Gamble will report earnings this week.

With just three weeks until the election, investors will also watch the polls to see what the results may mean for the economy.

Report: AI medical advice from Microsoft could cause harm

A new research paper suggests that Bing/Microsoft Copilot’s AI medical advice may be capable of causing you severe harm, at least 22% of the time.

Researchers based in Germany and Belgium recently asked Microsoft Copilot a range of common medical questions. They found that 42% of the answers generated could lead to “serious harm,” and, in 22% of extreme cases, even death.

It’s another blow for “AI search,” which has seen search giant Google struggle with recommendations that users should “eat rocks” and bake glue into pizza.

Boeing cuts jobs and delays new plane

Boeing is cutting 17,000 jobs and delaying the launch of its new 777X wide-body plane until 2026 amid ongoing labor issues.

A factory strike is almost a month old and tension between management and the union are on the rise.

Boeing has been burning through cash in what company leaders hoped would be a turnaround year.

Many Americans with new jobs forget to enroll in a 401(k)

As Americans job hop for better pay and professional prospects, they might be shortchanging their 401(k) accounts.

Forgetting to sign up for their new employer’s retirement savings account or getting auto-enrolled at a lower savings rate can end up costing them as much $300,000 over a four-decade career, according to research from Vanguard Group.

For every 10% raise, the median job switcher loses nearly a percentage point in their savings rate.

Survey: Candy corn is the favorite Halloween candy

Despite continuing debate over whether it actually tastes good, candy corn is still the king of Halloween candies. According to new data from ecommerce accelerator Pattern, no other sweet captured more share of online demand during the month of October last year.

Good news for shoppers: the price of the top Halloween candies are generally down or the same as Halloween 2023, with the notable exception of gummy bears.