Candy imported to US by Carmel company recalled due to choking hazard

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel candy importer on Thursday voluntarily recalled a sour liquid candy.

The recall from Candy Dynamics was due to a choking hazard associated with the candy’s plastic, rolling applicator ball.

The announcement came via a social media post from Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy. Candy Dynamics received two reports of the rolling applicator balls detaching from the containers for the Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.

Packaging labels the candy as “TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy,” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, take it away from children, and contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy. Consumers should contact Candy Dynamics to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product.”

So far, no injuries have been reported.

For more information, including information for a full refund on unemptied products, click here.

Candy Dynamics is headquartered at 9700 N. Michigan Road and manufactured in Spain, Columbia.