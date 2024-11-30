Carmel businesses looking forward to boost from Small Business Saturday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Small Business Saturday is helping to kick off the holiday shopping season and support the local economy.

Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is on Nov. 30 this year.

Teneen Dobbs is the principle owner of Kits and Kaboodles, a Carmel toy store.

“It’s really nice,” Dobbs said. “You just see people who are loving to support the community because a lot of our dollar, 70% of our dollar, goes back to the community when you shop a small business. So, we are so grateful when people come out.”

Michele Dieckmeyer owns Fringe and Form, a new clothing store in Carmel.

“It’s important,” Dieckmeyer said. “I think with the small businesses, if you want to continue to have personalized service and actually talk to a human being, and you want to be able to try clothes on and see them and touch them and make sure they fit right, I think that’s a really good reason to support small businesses.”

The holiday season got a late start this year, so Small Business Saturday means that much more to local businesses.

Kits and Kaboodles held deal days starting in the fall to help compensate for the shorter season.

“We started with Magical Mondays and we had three of those in the holiday season, and that’s new for us because of the shorter shopping season after Thanksgiving,” Dobbs said. “So, our next magical Monday is Monday, Dec. 9.”

A boost from Small Business Saturday could help establish Fringe and Form.

“I think it will help us a lot, tremendously, to meet new people, and for people to be able to put a face with a name for us that we’re here to help encourage women,” Dieckmeyer said.

Kits and Kaboodles is offering a free Santa countdown puzzle with a $150 purchase on Small Business Saturday. Fringe and Form is selling shoes at 20% off.