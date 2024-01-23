Search
Carroll County Comet newspaper purchased by Heartland Media Group

The Carrol County Comet has been purchased by Heartland Media Group (Photo Provided/ Carrol County Comet)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
CARROLL, Ind. (WISH) — Carroll County Comet announced on Sunday that it has been purchased by Heartland Media Group.

Don Hurd, CEO of Heartland’s sister company, Hoosier Media Group, introduced himself as the new owner of the newspaper in a Facebook post.

Hurd says that the Comet is now a part of their network of “hyper-local” newspapers around Indiana, all with the goal of being “highly engaged” with their community.

In the Facebook post, Hurd said, “We’re excited about becoming a major player in helping Carroll County continue to grow and succeed.”

Publishing for the Comet will begin soon after the company works out “technical issues” from within.

