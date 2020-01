INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -- An Indianapolis-based hot yoga and pilates studio is continuing to branch out. The Hot Room recently opened its third studio, and first outside of Indiana, in Chicago, with plans for three more locations set to open later this year. Additionally, the company announced a new scholarship designed to support people of color looking to become yoga instructors.

Co-owner Hye Jin Kalgaonkar told Business of Health Reporter Kylie Veleta word of mouth has played a major factor in the company’s growth.