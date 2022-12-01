Catalent Pharma Solutions to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A spokesperson for Catalent Pharma Solutions confirmed that the company is cutting off 400 full-time and temporary positions at their Bloomington facility.
According to the company’s website, the company enables pharma, biotechnology, and consumer health partners for product development and life-cycle supply for patients worldwide.
The spokesperson confirmed via email that the job cuts will include around 60 temporary employees. They have not yet filed a warn with the state, or when the job cuts will take effect.
Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected public health around the world. To meet the needs of the pandemic, we added personnel to the facility at an extraordinary rate to ensure that we could meet our commitments, but now the size and structure of our organization needs to match current demands in order to increase efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
We will offer severance and job transition support to all impacted employees and will seek to deploy as many as possible to other open roles in the network.
Bloomington remains an important part of Catalent’s global network and long-term growth strategy.
Catalent spokesperson