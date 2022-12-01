Business

Catalent Pharma Solutions to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A spokesperson for Catalent Pharma Solutions confirmed that the company is cutting off 400 full-time and temporary positions at their Bloomington facility.

According to the company’s website, the company enables pharma, biotechnology, and consumer health partners for product development and life-cycle supply for patients worldwide.

The spokesperson confirmed via email that the job cuts will include around 60 temporary employees. They have not yet filed a warn with the state, or when the job cuts will take effect.