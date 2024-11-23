43°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
43° Indianapolis

Indiana fines, shuts down catalytic converter recycler in Edinburgh

G-Unit Core is shown in August 2024 in Edinburgh, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Edinburgh-based recycler of scrap metal and automobile catalytic converters has been assessed a $2.5 million fine and had its operating license revoked, the Indiana secretary of state said Friday.

G-Unit Core was accused of buying and processing stolen catalytic converters, violating of state laws governing auto parts recycling, record keeping, and environmental regulations.

“Investigators discovered the business purchased over 2,500 catalytic converters, without obtaining required law enforcement affidavits affirming the items were not solen,” a news release from the secretary of state said. “According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau the cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter in Indiana runs between $1,500 and $3,000.”

The company is no longer permitted to operate in Indiana, and the fine, if collected, would go toward consumer protection and regulatory enforcement efforts.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

English, Indiana: Rebuilding after the...
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
Coastal Carolina downs IU Indy
College Basketball /
Outreach efforts hope to reduce...
Multicultural News /
The Zone Scoreboard for November...
High School - The Zone /
Local community hosts workshop to...
Multicultural News /
Trump chooses Bessent to be...
Election /
Indianapolis man leads class action...
I-Team 8 /
Prosecutor: ‘Very troubling’ KKK fliers...
I-Team 8 /