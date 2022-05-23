Business

CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter spans 12 states

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 14 people in a dozen states have reported falling ill after eating Jif brand peanut butter products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

None of the illnesses were reported in Indiana.

The CDC believes the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number being reported because some people recover without receiving medical care and are not tested for salmonella bacteria.

Four out of the five people interviewed by the CDC said they ate different types of Jif brand peanut butter before getting sick.

The J.M. Smucker Company has already recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced-fat. Recalled products include lot codes 1274425–2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers.

CDC investigators are working to identify whether additional Jif products are contaminated.

Anyone who owns the recalled Jif peanut butter should throw it away and wash any surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without medical treatment.