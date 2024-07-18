Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Dairy Queen’s coolest reward offer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Saturday, Dairy Queen will be giving away complimentary Dilly bars to customers.
Exclusive for one day, DQ Rewards members can enjoy a complimentary Dilly bar featuring world-famous DQ vanilla soft serve wrapped in a decadent chocolate coating.
Members must make a purchase of at least $1 in the DQ App to redeem the deal.
According to the company, the offer may take 24 hours to appear in the app.
Dairy Queen has 221 restaurants in Indiana.
