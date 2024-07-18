Search
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Dairy Queen's coolest reward offer

DQ Dilly bar (Provided Photo/Dairy Queen)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Saturday, Dairy Queen will be giving away complimentary Dilly bars to customers.

Exclusive for one day, DQ Rewards members can enjoy a complimentary Dilly bar featuring world-famous DQ vanilla soft serve wrapped in a decadent chocolate coating.

Members must make a purchase of at least $1 in the DQ App to redeem the deal.

According to the company, the offer may take 24 hours to appear in the app.

Dairy Queen has 221 restaurants in Indiana.

