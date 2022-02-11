Business

CenterPoint Energy apologizes after bills arrive late in the mail

HOUSTON (WISH) — CenterPoint Energy is apologizing after the U.S. Postal Service delayed delivery of bills for its electricity and natural gas customers in Indiana and Ohio.

In an unsigned note to customers, CenterPoint says the Postal Service delayed delivery of customer bills with due dates from Feb. 13-18, and “steps have been taken to prevent any further delays.”

No details were given on what steps were taken or what exactly caused the mail delivery delays.

As a result, all late fees and disconnections associated with the delayed bill will be postponed if the bills are paid by the next due date, the note says.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we are dedicated to continuously provide service you can rely on,” the note adds.

The company also promoted its website, saying people who sign up for an online account can see their bills there anytime.