Chick-fil-A in works to create ‘family-friendly streaming service’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Chick-fil-A creating a streaming service and the possibility of a federal interest rate cut within the next month.

Study: Health care costs will soar next year

Health care costs are set to soar next year.

A new study conducted by professional services firm Aon found employer health care expenditures are projected to surge 9% in 2025. Rising health care costs are being driven in part by increasing medical claims and specialty prescriptions — particularly weight-loss drugs

Peloton, Planet Fitness to focus more on strength training

Peloton and Planet Fitness are expanding their investments in strength over cardio equipment as more women and young people opt for weights at the gym.

Planet Fitness changed its gyms up to focus on strength workouts and noted that strength equipment tends to be less expensive.

Peloton is now testing whether strength training could be part of its way forward with a new beta app.

Peloton has been hurt as customers pull back on its expensive fitness equipment.

Study: Airfare lower next month, could rise for the holiday

Airfare in September is predicted to be lower than it was in 2023, but will then increase as the holidays approach.

The booking site Hopper says domestic airfare is expected to average just $240 roundtrip in September, 8% lower than the same time last year.

Airfare costs in the United States are expected to peak during the second week of December and average about $283 roundtrip. However, that is still 9% lower compared to the same time last year.

FED: Interest rate cut could come in September

The most recent Federal Reserve meeting minutes hint at a likely interest rate cut in September.

This would be the first interest rate cut since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chick-fil-A working to create streaming service

Variety reports Chick-fil-A — yes, that Chick-fil-A — is looking to launch a streaming platform.

The fast food chain has been working with Hollywood production companies and studios to create family-friendly, mostly unscripted original shows.

The Chicken House is also in talks to license and acquire content, according to a source that’s pitched a project.