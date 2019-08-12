Chick-fil-A introduces new side dish: mac & cheese

(CNN/WAVY/WISH) — Chick-fil-A’s menu just got a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A launched its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals … or just by itself.

The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A executive director of menu and packaging, said a statement.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan and romano.

The chain said mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Prices vary by market, but the website shows a side order of Mac & Cheese at $2.49.