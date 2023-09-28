Chick-fil-A opens on Carmel’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new Chick-fil-A has begun serving the Carmel community at a new location on its west side.

This new location on the north side of Michigan Road off 99th Street opened this Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Customers can expect the usual dine-in, drive-thru, and carry out options, along with a mobile thru lane for pickups on the Chick-fil-A app.

With the new location, Chick-fil-A expects to bring 150 new jobs to the Carmel community, with a mix of full and part-time employment.

“I started as a Team Member right here in Indiana and spent a decade working for Chick-fil-A before becoming an Operator,” said Evan Williamson, the new location’s manager, in a statement. “During that time, I experienced first-hand the importance of care, and I’m excited to demonstrate that same level of intentionality and hospitality in my restaurant.”

For updates on Chick-fil-A West Carmel, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page to learn more.