Chick-Fil-A tells customers to ‘discard’ popular sauce over allergy concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chick-fil-A is recalling one of its most popular sauces due to allergy concerns, the company announced.

The fast-food chain advised customers on its website to throw away previously ordered Polynesian sauce dipping cups that may have been taken home between Feb. 14-17.

The sauce may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

Anyone with questions was asked to call Chick-fil-A CARES at 866-232-2040.