Walmart is starting Black Friday sales 2 weeks early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about child care costs, lawsuits following an ATM glitch, and Black Friday sales.

JP Morgan Chase sues ATM glitch users

J.P. Morgan chase has filed federal lawsuits against customers who exploited an atm glitch to withdraw money they didn’t have after depositing counterfeit checks.

It’s targeting at least three customers, aiming to recover up to $290,000 and signal intolerance for a trend that went viral on social media.

Report: Child care could cost up to 10% of family income

Meanwhile, a new report finds that child care costs for full-time center-based care for one infant costs at least 10% of a median family’s annual income in nearly every state, according to a study by Bankrate.

Child care has become one of the biggest expenses in household budgets around the U.S., with infant care costs topping 10% of the median family income in 48 states and Washington, D.C.

South Carolina ranked among states with the most affordable child care along with the Dakotas, Utah and Idaho.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday could rise 5%

Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail sales are forecast to rise 5%, to a record $75 billion, according to analysts at Bain.

The survey also found that American shoppers plan to buy half of their holiday gifts and other items online.

An Experian poll found that 55% expect to kick off shopping next month, and almost half will hit brick-and-mortar stores during the season, with boomers leading the pack.

Walmart isn’t waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to start offering Black Friday deals. Its Black Friday sale begins online on Monday, Nov. 11.

New Netflix feature lets users make their own ‘moments’

Netflix has a new feature that allows users to save clips from shows and movies for rewatching or sharing on social media.

The “moments” option is available immediately on iPhones and will roll out on android within a few weeks. It’s meant to boost discussion about Netflix programs.

McDonald’s gets ‘right to repair’ ice cream machines

McDonald’s franchises haven’t been able to fix the soft serve ice cream machines on their own because manufacturing company Taylor owns the copyright and exclusive rights to fix the machines — until now.

The U.S. Copyright Office granted a copyright exemption last week that gives restaurants the “right to repair” the machines by bypassing the digital locks that prevented them from being fixed.