Chili’s, Red Robin beef up menu with value meals, bottomless drinks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Harley-Davidson dropping D.E.I. programs and fast-casual chains like Chili’s adding value meals to the menu.

Study: Lilly weight loss drug cuts diabetes risk

A new study shows that Lilly’s popular weight loss drug also appears to cut a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

The three-year study was on the drug that’s the active ingredient in the weight loss injection drug Zepbound and the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Lilly says the research shows that adults who had pre-diabetes and obesity who used the drug twice a week lowered their risk of a diabetes diagnosis by 94%.

Survey: Fewer Americans are satisfied with their pay

A New York Federal Reserve survey found fewer people are employed and satisfied with their salaries compared to four months ago.

Just 88% of respondents who were employed in March still had jobs in July — the lowest share since 2014.

Pending rail strike in Canada could impact the supply chain in US

Canada’s two largest railroads are starting to shut down their shipping networks.

There’s a labor dispute with the teamsters union threatens to cause lockouts or strikes. A strike would disrupt cross-border trade with the U.S.

If no deal is reached by Thursday, the strike will likely happen.

Shipments of fully built automobiles and auto parts, chemicals, forestry products, and agricultural goods would be hit hard, especially with harvest season looming.

Kroger sues FTC ahead of merger court hearing

Kroger has sued the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a merger court hearing. A trial on the merger will start Aug. 26.

Kroger alleges the government is interfering in private business.

Kroger and Albertson’s have pledged to sell hundreds of stores to get the merger approved.

Harley-Davidson to drop DEI programs

Harley-Davidson says it will drop its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Activists pressured the motorcycle maker saying it should focus instead of building the business and providing value for shareholders.

It suggested it would drop some sponsorships, including LGBTQ+ pride festivals, saying the brand going forward would focus exclusively on growing the sport of motorcycling

More value meals coming to Chili’s, Red Robin

McDonald’s, Wendy’s Taco Bell have their value meals, but now fast-casual chains are getting involved.

Chili’s expanded its 3 for Me menu with a half-pound big smasher burger or crispy chicken sandwich, plus bottomless chips and salsa and a bottomless non-alcoholic drink, starting at $10.99.

Red Robin Burger also started new deals this week.