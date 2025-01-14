China discussing TikTok sale to Elon Musk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses China discussing a TikTok sale to Elon Musk and power companies claiming no fault in the California wildfires.

Power companies claim no fault in California fires

Edison International CEO Pedro Pizarro said the utility company has not found any electrical anomalies from the company’s equipment in the hours before the Eaton fire in southern California.

Still, Edison International shares fell 11% and hit a fresh 52-week low intraday as wildfires continue in southern California.

Home insurers have also sold off since the fires broke out last week.

China discussing TikTok sale to Elon Musk

China is reportedly discussing a sale of TikTok US to Elon Musk.

Bloomberg says the parent company, ByteDance, prefers to fight the potential ban.

Under one scenario that’s been discussed by the Chinese government, Musk’s X would take control of TikTok US and run the businesses together.

Study finds 1 in 5 job listings is fake

A hiring platform revealed that one in five job listings is fake or not filled by job posters.

Greenhouse says these are sometimes called “ghost jobs” and it has made a tough job market even tougher.

Its data showed the construction industry had the largest average ghost job rate out of all industries, with 38% of jobs being classified as ghost jobs.

Companies post ghost jobs for a variety of reasons, like trying to project growth even if they aren’t growing, or because they are open to great candidates even if they don’t have a role open.

Indiana top state for corporate relocation

Indiana is a top state for corporate relocations.

Site selection magazine ranked the state 10th best.

Workforce, state and local tax policy, and cost of living were among the criteria that were part of the survey.

Georgia ranked at the top state in this year’s survey.

New Starbucks policies fight loitering

The Wall Street Journal reports the coffee chain reverses policy that had allowed open access to its cafes, in a push to improve store environments.

The new chain policies include adding signs banning harassment, violence, threatening language, outside alcohol, smoking and panhandling in its stores.