Biden could block U.S. Steel merger

President Biden is poised to block Nippon Steel’s planned $14.1 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, sources tell The Washington Post.

The deal, which would have created the world’s third largest steelmaker, had been under review by the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

If the deal doesn’t go through, U.S. Steel will be forced to close some of its mills, CEO David Burritt told The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Steel employs about 4,000 people at its Gary Works steel mill in northwestern Indiana.

Private equity firm buying Red Lobster

Red Lobster just got court approval to be bought by Fortress Funds.

This will allow it to keep all 544 current locations open and preserve 30,000 jobs.

Fortress will make some changes at Red Lobster, which could include new menu items, different pricing, and updated restaurant décor.

Forbes: Colts rank 25th in NFL franchise value

The Dallas Cowboys are the first franchise to lasso a $10 billion valuation, according to Forbes. All 32 teams are now worth at least $4 billion, with prices primed to keep rising.

Forbes says the current value for the Colts value is $4.8 billion. That’s 25th among all teams and a gain of 10% over last year.

The value is determined by ticket sales, media revenue, sponsorships and merchandise sales.

Survey: Fewer Americans support TikTok ban

As TikTok’s future in the U..S faces uncertainty, 32% of Americans support the government ban, the Pew Research Center says. That’s down from 50 percent in March 2023.

Pew also measured the public’s views on the likelihood of the ban and found that half of Americans doubt it’s going to happen at all.

Last April, President Biden signed a bill requiring bytedance, the Chinese company behind TikTok, to sell it or face a ban. A U.S. appeals court will listen to oral arguments challenging the ban later this month.

Chipotle wants you to be a burrito for Halloween

Today, Chipotle is launching its first-ever costume collection! The collaboration with Spirit Halloween features bodysuits inspired by a a napkin, fork, water cup, burrito and to-go bag.

The costumes are sold individually and range in size from adult small to XL. Each bodysuit retails for $39.99 and can be purchased from select Spirit Halloween stores and at www.SpiritHalloween.com.