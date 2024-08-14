Chuck E. Cheese launches monthly membership, features discounts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jeff Vaughn, who has the latest on inflation numbers, America’s job market, Doordash’s new partnership, and more.

Producer price index rise leads to boost in stock market

A key inflation indicator the producer price index rose less than expected. That has led to a boost in the stock market and thoughts the Fed will lower interest rates sooner, rather than later.

Starbucks announces new CEO

As you enjoy your morning cup of coffee, Starbucks has decided to make a change in leaders, announcing Brian Niccol as the new CEO.

Starbucks nabs niccol from Chipotle as the coffee company is dealing with weak sales and increased competition. Starbucks stock is up 13% in trading.

Zip Recruiter: Healthcare adds 60,000 jobs every month

America’s job market is tough, with unemployment rising to its highest level in years, but one industry is red hot.

Zip Recruiter reports health care is adding almost 60,000 jobs a month, including positions from nurses, home health aides, and EMTs. Healthcare openings were up almost 8% in June alone.

Doordash partners with Max for subscription deal

DoorDash is making that easier with a new partnership with the Max movie channel. A subscription to “Dashpass” gets you the channel that offers “House of the Dragon”, “The Wire” and “The Sopranos”. Instacart, Amazon, and Grub Hub offer similar services.

Chuck E. Cheese launches monthly membership

To help families beat inflation, Chuck E. Cheese has launched a monthly membership featuring discounts on food while enjoying a set number of games. The subscription starts at $7.99 a month and goes to $29.99 a month with a 50% discount on food. 350,000 passes were sold at the announcement and covered families with multiple children.

The unexpected activation of its anti-lock brake system has General Motors recalling more than 21,000 Cadillac electric vehicles. The 2023 to 2024 “Lyric” all-wheel-drive models will be issued an “Over the air” fix by GM.