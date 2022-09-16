Business

Churchill Downs Inc. agrees to buy Ellis Park in $79M cash deal

Necker Island wins the Jeff Hall Memorial Stakes on July 24, 2022, at at Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky. (Provided Photo/Ellis Park)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash.

The closing of the deal is contingent upon the approval of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Ellis Park is south of Evansville, Indiana, and it runs a summer thoroughbred racing meet.

Churchill Downs Inc. is planning to build a gambling and entertainment venue in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs Inc. says it expects to invest an additional $75 million as part of that project. Churchill Downs Inc.is the parent company of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.