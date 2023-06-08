Circle Centre Mall to add 2 restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hungry for dynamite rolls or a vegan sandwich?

Those options are on the menus of two new restaurants coming to Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

The Alkaline Electric Goddess will provide the vegan options when it opens this weekend in the food court on the third level of the mall. Healthy bowls, sandwiches and entrees will be for sale.

“The menu is plant-based and made without any animal product, fulfilling the demand for a fully vegan restaurant option,” said a news release from the mall’s spokeswoman.

Ellise Nikki Johnson shares on the restaurant’s website how she began a vegan diet after being diagnosed with lupus in 2008. “As of September 2018, I no longer take any lupus related medication,” she says on the website.

Later this year, Mt. Fuji Sushi is where customers can get those dynamite rolls, which generally are made with salmon, crab, avocado and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed with smelt egg, tempura bits and spicy mayo.

Mt. Fuji Sushi will take over a vacant space at the southeast corner of South Illinois and East Maryland streets in a space once occupied by a California Pizza Kitchen restaurant. The restaurant options also will include tiger rolls, spider rolls, and chicken and beef teriyaki.

Chris Yang, a representative of Mt. Fuji Sushi’s ownership, said in the release, “Mt. Fuji Sushi will have the best Asian food chefs from Japan and Hong Kong, bringing authentic Asian cuisines to Indy. We have been working in Indiana for many years and are excited to open this restaurant at Circle Centre Mall.”

Luke Aeschliman, the mall’s vice president and general manager, said in the release about the new restaurants that Circle Centre is “continuously seeking to meet customer demand downtown and are confident these concepts will do very well with residents and visitors alike.”

The restaurants join a coffee store and women’s clothing store that recently open at the mall.

The indoor shopping mall covers two square blocks bordered by East Washington, South Meridian, West Georgia and South Illinois streets.