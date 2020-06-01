Coca-Cola announces new warehouse in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. announced Monday it will begin construction on a new $55 million warehouse facility in Whitestown.

The company said that construction will begin sometime in June 2020 and should be completed in the spring of 2021.

“We are excited to continue our journey of growth in the Hoosier State,” Coca-Cola said in a release to News 8. “Our investment in expanding our distribution facility capabilities in a long-term commitment to improving how we serve the world’s best brands and flavors to our local community.”

The new Whitestown facility will result in a partial relocation of some operations in the Indianapolis facility, according to Coca-Cola.