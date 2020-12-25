Business

Coffee company hands out bags with coffee, doughnuts to gift to others

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coffee, doughnuts and love.

A local coffee shop changed up its annual Christmas event with the same goal of bringing people together.

Volunteers this week went to the Neidhammer Coffee Co., 2104 E. Washington St., this week. They filled bags with Jack’s Donuts goodies and Neidhammer coffee.

Neidhammer usually hosts hundreds of people indoors, but this year asked people to come by, pick up a bag and give it to someone who may be lonely this Christmas.

“Everybody has someone in their lives that needs and wants to hear from you,” said General Manager John Hobbleman. “It’s a way that maybe we can reach out and share with people that they are loved and though about.”

Neidhammer handed out bags Thursday. People can also stop by between noon and 3 p.m. Friday to grab one.

