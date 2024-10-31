Inflation-adjusted college costs fall; Halloween shopping and Starbucks fees rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about college costs, Halloween shopping, and a change for Starbucks customers who prefer non-dairy alternatives.

In-state college costs dropping when adjusted for inflation

The average in-state student at a public university now pays only about $2,500 a year in net tuition and fees.

Tuition, of course, is only one item on the list of college expenses. Room and board can cost more. But the full cost of attending a public college is falling, rather than rising, after you adjust it for inflation.

The average net price in tuition and fees for an in-state student at a four-year public college has plummeted by 40% in a decade, after inflation.

More people Halloween shopping at the last minute

Internal data from Bank of America shows a surge in last-minute Halloween spending this week.

The bank says credit card data shows retail spending at novelty shops and other popular destinations for costumes increased 30% in the final week of october last year.

The National Retail Federation says total Halloween spending was expected to hit $11.6 billion, down 5% from last year’s $12.2 billion.

Target starting holiday specials Friday

Target is not waiting for the official Black Friday to kick off its holiday shopping specials.

The retailer gets the bargains rolling this week with deal of the day specials starting Friday.

Each day will have a new deal through Christmas Eve.

The best deals are for members of the Target Circle free loyalty program.

Holiday travel expected to peak Dec. 23

December 23 will be the busiest travel day during the holiday season this year, according to a new survey by Talker Research for IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, will be the most popular travel day heading to a Thanksgiving destination. The most popular timeframe to head home is after Nov. 30.

The poll found that Florida is the top destination for those traveling out-of-state for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, and New York is the top stop for New Year’s travelers headed to another state

Starbucks will stop charging more for non-dairy alternatives

Starbucks says it will stop adding an extra fee for non-dairy alternatives to milk and cream.

In recent months, the coffee giant’s higher prices have scared away some of its occasional customers.

The change goes into effect Nov. 7 and will save some customers more than 10% on their drinks.