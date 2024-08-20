Coming Soon: See what new shops are coming to Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Shoppers will soon discover a variety of new retail options and dining experiences at Greenwood Park Mall, including a highly anticipated restaurant specializing in Asian cuisine.

Indianapolis-based mall owner and real estate developer Simon says in a news release the new retail offering includes P.F. Chang’s, Verde Flavors of Mexico, Painting with a Twist, and more.

The following retailers are set to open in 2025:

P.F. Chang’s : A highly anticipated Asian cuisine restaurant, P.F. Chang’s will soon join Greenwood Park Mall’s roster of local and national dining options. P.F. Chang’s honors recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, & beyond, and is set to open in 2025.

Verde Flavors of Mexico: Offering generational recipes, an unbeatable atmosphere, and a unique blend of tradition and taste, Verde will open in early 2025 and can be found near the outdoor fountain beside BJ's Restaurant. Their menu features a rich array of dishes that celebrate the diverse culinary heritage of Mexico, prepared with the finest ingredients and utmost care.

Lovesac: American furniture retailer, specializing in a patented modular furniture system called Sactionals. Opening this coming Fall, Lovesac's storefront will be located between Painting with a Twist and Hokkaido Ramen House.

Painting with a Twist: Painting with a Twist is all about connecting with friends over a glass of wine, your favorite snacks, and a night of laughs, no artistic skills necessary. Painting with a Twist is set to open this Fall and can be found near the outdoor fountain.

These new retailers are now open:

Miniso: The fun and lighthearted variety store brand that was created to enable the young generation to enjoy life through high-quality products and services. MINISO opened in June and can be found between House of Hoops by Foot Locker and Helzberg Diamonds.

Sodom Rose: This local boutique offers staple clothing accessories, providing high-quality designs at an affordable price point. Shoppers can pop by Sodom Rose, located next to Francesca's Boutique.

For more information on the latest updates and new additions to Greenwood Park Mall, click here.