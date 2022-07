Business

Contest offers ice-cream cones made of pizza crust

(WISH) — Frozen-pizza maker DiGiorno is creating an ice-cream cone made of pizza crust.

They’re called Croissant Crust Ice Cream Cones.

To try one, foodies can try their luck in Digiorno’s National Ice Cream Day Sweepstakes. Entries are being accepted on their website from July 7-17.

Twenty winners will get their own pizza crust cones, pizza-flavored ice cream, and a $15 grocery store gift card for toppings.