Cook Group to sell its West Lafayette biotech company

Cook Biotech is shown in August 2019 at 1425 Innovation Place in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An acquisition announced Monday will combine companies that deal with the transfer of tissue grafts and cells from one species to another species, the Bloomington, Indiana-based Cook Group announced Monday.

Illinois-based surgical implant company RTI Surgical will acquire all shares of the West Lafayette biotech company Cook Biotech, the announcement says. Cook Biotech represents less than 2% of Cook Group’s revenue.

About 275 Cook Biotech employees will become RTI Surgical employers when the acquisition closes in late January or early February.

Cook Biotech began in 1995 to develop a Purdue University discovery.

Customers were not expected to see any changes.

In the announcement, Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical, wrote, “Cook Group is getting focused on using our resources to invest in areas we know we can grow and make a significant impact for patients. In this case, we know RTI Surgical is uniquely positioned to take what the team at Cook Biotech has created over the past 28 years and extend its impact around the world. This agreement represents the best pathway forward for the products, employees, and patients.”

Cook Group says the decision announced Monday is part of a five-year plan.