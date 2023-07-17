Cost for base F-150 Lightning electric vehicle falls below $50,000 as Ford cuts prices substantially

FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning sits on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. Massive battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky for Ford's electric vehicles are on track to receive up to a $9.2 billion federal loan, in what would be the biggest award under the U.S. Department of Energy's loan program since President Joe Biden took office. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) — The sticker price on Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup is being lowered by thousands of dollars due to increased plant capacity, falling costs for battery raw materials and internal efforts to scale production by the Detroit automaker.

The price cuts arrive two days after Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line nearly two years behind the original schedule.

Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000, but it’s removed prices from the page where customers can decide whether to plunk down $100 and place an order.