Costco recalls smoked salmon over possible listeria contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about a new Costco recall, new scams targeting travelers, and what Instagram is doing to unpopular videos.

Costco says certain packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon purchased between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13 are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was initiated by the store’s smoked salmon supplier, Acme Smoked Fish Corp., which identified potential listeria bacteria in its product. No illnesses have been reported.

Costco’s recall comes at a time of increased attention on food-borne illnesses involving Boar’s Head, McDonald’s and others.

Delta sues Crowdstrike after widespread IT outage

Delta is asking for damages to cover over $500 million in losses, along with litigation costs and punitive damages, after an IT outage involving Crowdstrike’s security software.

The airline had to cancel thousands of flights and reimburse passengers for their troubles.

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz has apologized for the incident, and the company has committed to changing its practices to prevent similar events.

Emerging scams targeting consumers and travelers

A new report from VISA sheds light on emerging scams targeting consumers and travelers.

VISA’s “State of Scams: Fall 2024 biannual threats report” found that there has been a resurgence in physical theft in the last six months, with criminals buying gift cards or physical products using stolen payment info that can be resold, or using the card number for money transfers.

Scammers are also stepping up one-time-password phishing scams as a means of bypassing two-factor authentication protocols aimed at preventing unauthorized access to an account.

Instagram lowers video quality on unpopular videos

The popularity of an Instagram video can affect its actual video quality. According to Adam Mosseri, the Meta executive who leads Instagram and Threads, videos that are more popular get shown in higher quality, while less popular videos get shown in lower quality.

Imosseri said Instagram tries to show “the highest-quality video that we can,” but “if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video.”

Free Krispy Kreme donut & coffee for first responders

First responders can get a free coffee and doughnut at Krispy Kreme today in celebration of National First Responders Day.

Additionally, all Krispy Kreme customers wearing a costume in-shop on Halloween can receive one free original glazed doughnut at participating shops, no purchase necessary.