Costco removing coffee grinders from stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jeff Vaughn, where he discusses Costco getting rid of its coffee grinders and inflation caused by pandemic spending.

Costco removing coffee grinders from stores

Coffee drinks aren’t happy with Costco’s recent move to pull coffee grinders from its locations – the free perk missed by millions to buy two- and three-pound bags of whole bean coffee then grind it fresh at the store.

Costco has not commented on the removal, but a Reddit post from an anonymous employee says they were removed over customers putting things other than coffee beans in the grinders.

Treasury Secretary says inflation caused by pandemic spending

Outgoing Secretary of the Treasure Janet Yellen admits Biden-era COVID spending contributed to the rise of inflation.

The Federal Reserve reports that they will move slowly in cutting interest rates in 2025 due to the uncertainty of Trump’s immigration and trade policies.

Bank of America says US dollar is ‘priced to perfection’

Bank of America says the US dollar is at the 55-year high and is priced to perfection.

The dollar has appreciated 6.4% in the last quarter of 2024, half of it since the election.

JPMorgan Chase leaves banking alliance

Investment banker JPMorgan Chase leaves the UN coalition of banks called the Net Zero Banking Alliance.

The NBZA is dedicated to directing money away from fossil fuels.

Called the Climate Cartel by some, banks have become wary of ESG requirements because of lower returns, as reported by Bloomberg.

JPMorgan Chase joins five other major banks that have quit the coalition in the last month.