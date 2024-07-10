Costco to raise membership fees in September

A view of people queueing outside Costco in Queens, New York. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

ISSAQUAH, Washington (WISH) — Costco will raise its membership fees on Sept. 1, the retailer announced Wednesday.

In the United States and Canada, membership fees for Gold Star members and Business members will rise to $65 from $60. Executive memberships will rise to $130 from $120.

Also, the maximum annual “2% Reward” associated with the Executive membership will increase to $1,250 from $1,000. “The fee increases will impact around 52 million memberships, a little over half of which are Executive,” the company said in a news release.

It’s the first increase in membership fees since 2017.

The membership fee changes were announced as the company reported net sales of more than $24 billion in June, an increase of 7.4% over June 2023.

Costco calls its members-only stores “warehouses.” Indiana has nine warehouses: three in Indianapolis, and others in Avon, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Granger, Merrillville and Noblesville.