INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses the student loan grace period ending and Costco to stop selling books year-round.

Student loan grace period over for borrowers

The student loan grace period is now over and those who don’t pay their student loan bills are at risk of collection activity.

Usually, your payment has to be around 90 days late for it to be reported to the credit rating companies.

Struggling student loan borrowers can see if they qualify for a deferment or forgiveness.

After the COVID pandemic-era pause on the payments expired in September 2023, the Biden administration offered borrowers another year in which they would be shielded from the impacts of missed payments.

CDC issues notices about several food recalls

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have posted additional notices about the recalls, including eggs, fruits, and vegetables.

The three recalls cover three different types of products. One recall involves Kirkland signature organic eggs sold at Costco, which may be contaminated with salmonella. The next recall involves dozens of ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products that officials fear may be contaminated with listeria.

Finally, the third recall involves whole cucumbers, which officials are concerned may be contaminated with salmonella and were sold in states across the country, including Indiana.

Costco to stop selling books in stores

Costco will stop selling books year-round in January in most US stores.

Books will only return during the holiday season, from September to December, and at other intermittent times.

Costco told executives the change was made because stocking books on tables is labor-intensive and must be done by hand rather than by forklift like other products.

Experts expect record spending for Cyber Monday

Consumers will be busy on their laptops and phone buying on Monday.

Deloitte expects Cyber Monday spending to reach a record high.

While shoppers will be looking for deals, Deloitte expects the total Cyber Monday spend will be the highest it’s ever been.

Taylor Swift book does not draw crowds at Target for Black Friday

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” book launch at Target was not a big draw among some Black Friday shoppers.

The pop singer’s book release didn’t trigger the same kind of excitement that typically follows when her concert tickets go on sale.

However, some Target stores say there were fans lining up outside the stores to get the book.