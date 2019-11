INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Costco is warning against an online scam, saying the company is not offering a $75 off coupon.

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco,” the company posted on Facebook. “Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this… Posted by Costco on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

According to Snopes, the scam was issued in the form of a survey that takes users to pages not operated by Costco.