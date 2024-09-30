Crawsfordsville dairy to upgrade shredded-cheese manufacturing facility

Pace Dairy is shown in Crawfordsville, Indiana, in an undated photo. (Provided Photo/Crawfordsville City Government)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pace Dairy will upgrade its Crawfordsville shredded-cheese manufacturing facility with new machinery and equipment to the tune of $5 million, the Montgomery County city’s mayor’s office said Monday.

Two shredded cheese lines will be updated to meet a growing demand for the products.

Pace Dairy was touted as a key supplier of Kroger-branded dairy products in a news release from the mayor’s office. Melissa Stonecipher, site manager for Pace, said the dairy yearly distributes 110 million pounds of Kroger cheese to half of the United States.

The upgrade was not expected to add to the 300-person workforce but to assure the future of the 42-year Crawfordsville facility.

Pace plans to see tax incentives from the Crawfordsville city government. No details were provided in the news release.

Crawfordsville is about an hourlong drive east-northeast of downtown Indianapolis along I-74.