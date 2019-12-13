Creative coffee queen will win trip to Scotland castle

(WISH) — A coffee company contest is looking for a java drinker with a reputation for living like a queen.

Gevalia Kaffe has a contest underway to find its Queen of Gevalia.

The winner will spend a week in Carlowrie Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, and receive spa treatments, food from a personal chef and butler, and all the coffee he or she can drink. Round-trip airfare to Scotland is included, but the trip must be taken from March 22-28.

The contest entry asks each entrant to explain (in English) why you’re a coffee queen, if you have a passport and other general information.

How will the winner be chosen? Here’s what the contest rules say:

Attitude (entrant displays confidence through the Submission, but also conveys a relatable, self-aware, “witty-funny” sense of humor) (50%).

Fit to Contest Theme – coffee is the center of the story (30%).

Creativity/originality (20%) .

The contest is limited to U.S. residents 18 and older, according to the contest rules. Entries are being accepted through Dec. 21. Only one entry per person. The winner is responsible for paying all the taxes.

The contest sponsor is Kraft Heinz Food Co. in Chicago. The winner be selected on or around Dec. 30.