Crown Equipment cyberattack leaves hundreds without pay

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Employees at a Crown Equipment plant on Wednesday said they’re worried about making ends meet after a cyberattack left them unable to get paid.

Company officials confirmed in a statement their operating systems were taken offline due to a cyberattack by “an international cybercriminal organization.” The company employs more than 19,000 people worldwide, including about 950 at its Greencastle facility.

Employees said they were first told not to report for work around June 9. Then, last Wednesday, they said they were told to take the week off. Employees who did not wish to be identified told News 8 they now have a few different options for pay, including using paid time off, filing for unemployment, or signing up to work make-up days when operations resume.

Some employees said they have both filed for unemployment and taken side jobs but still will barely be able to get by. They said they have been told not to expect to be back at work before June 24.

Mayor Lynda Dunbar said many Greencastle families have spouses working at the plant. This means the cyberattack has left them without any source of income. She said if the workers go much longer without getting paid, local businesses will feel the impact, too, compounding losses they’ve already reported due to road construction in the middle of downtown.

“They’re not going to be able to support our other businesses here in town, so we’re probably going to see kind of a trickle-down effect,” the Republican mayor said. “Not only is it going to hurt them, but it’s going to hurt the community overall.”

Dunbar said city officials can extend utility bill payment due dates for affected workers if necessary. She said several local churches run food pantries and other services if money gets tight.

Company officials said they are still working through the effects of the cyberattack. They would not confirm any details about employee pay options.