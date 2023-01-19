Business

Culver’s restaurants switch to Coca-Cola products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Culver’s says its restaurant chain is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products.

Changes have already begun in some areas, but there is no word on when the switchover will be completed.

Customers can still enjoy Culver’s Signature Root Beet, Diet Root Beet, Dr Pepper, fresh-brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea, shakes and Concrete Mixers made with frozen custard, according to Culver’s Facebook comment.

Culver’s has 72 locations in Indiana and approximately 900 in 26 states.

A Culver’s spokesperson released the following statement: