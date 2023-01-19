Culver’s restaurants switch to Coca-Cola products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Culver’s says its restaurant chain is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products.
Changes have already begun in some areas, but there is no word on when the switchover will be completed.
Customers can still enjoy Culver’s Signature Root Beet, Diet Root Beet, Dr Pepper, fresh-brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea, shakes and Concrete Mixers made with frozen custard, according to Culver’s Facebook comment.
Culver’s has 72 locations in Indiana and approximately 900 in 26 states.
A Culver’s spokesperson released the following statement:
“Culver’s is currently transitioning to Coca-Cola products. This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch. We would like to remind our guests that in addition to Coca-Cola products, many favorites including Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea are also available to enjoy with their fresh, never frozen ButterBurger.”