Cummins exceeds expectations with Q3 earnings

New numbers from Indiana-based Cummins reflect a year of strong successes blunted by a historic settlement for violations of the Clean Air Act. (Provided Photo/Cummins)
A Cummins Inc. sign (Provided Photo/Cummins)
by: Gregg Montgomery
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $809 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $5.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $5.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.89 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.46 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.28 billion.

