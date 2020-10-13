Customers react to closing of Broad Ripple Kroger in 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kroger in the Broad Ripple neighborhood on the north side will be closing in approximately 30 days.

The grocery store in the 6200 block of Guilford Avenue “has not operated profitably for several years,” according to Kroger representatives.

They say they don’t expect a turnaround for the store that first opened in 1954.

The company says almost 40 employees work at the location. The employees will be offered opportunities at other Kroger location.

Longtime customers like Diann Woodard are devastated. “I’ve been coming to the grocery store since they opened.”

She said visits the store about five times a week. “I’ve always supported them because I believe that neighborhoods need these small grocery stores.”

Customer Martina Harmon still mourns the loss of Atlas Supermarket in Broad Ripple almost 20 years ago. She says Broad Ripple’s Kroger, even if it’s a chain, and, in fact, part of the largest supermarket chain in the United States, is similar to the former Atlas.

“This is such a crown jewel of Broad Ripple as a grocery store,” Harmon said. “This is our home. We need our grocery store. We don’t need any more food deserts.”

While there are other grocers within a few miles, Harmon and others said it’s not the same. “Overall, the (Broad Ripple) Village is in good shape, but it’s sad to see it go.”

Colleen Fanning is the executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association. She said the sky is the limit for the future but, for the short-term, she just wants to make sure the Kroger is a safe place even if the building is empty.

“Overall, the Village is in good shape, but it’s sad to see it go,” Fanning said. “We’ve had issues with security in this parking lot before so we just want to make sure we work with the owner and IMPD (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) to make sure this is no longer a public safety threat.”