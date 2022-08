Business

Dell Technologies ceases operations in Russia

(CNN) — Computer giant Dell Technologies say it’s ceasing all operations in Russia.

A company spokesperson says Dell closed all offices and stopped doing business in Russia mid-August.

The spokesperson said the decision was made in February to not sell, service or support products in Russia and regions of Ukraine.

Dell joins other American companies including McDonald’s, Ford and Starbucks in scaling back or stopping operations in Russia in response to its war in Ukraine.