Delta: Operations will return to normal after global outage

Delta says operations are expected to return to normal on Thursday after Crowdstrike’s global outage left the carrier in disarray for almost a week.

Delta’s CEO says he understands passenger frustrations because it took so long.

Airlines were forced to temporarily halt operations. While all major carriers were able to swiftly recover after the outage, delta struggled, leaving tens of thousands of passengers in the lurch.

Survey: Americans believe they cannot afford to move

Two in five americans believe they are stuck living where they are now. The survey commissioned by Built and Talker Research, believes rising housing costs are making it impossible to afford to move.

The average prospective homebuyer would need mortgage interest rates to be lowered to at least 4% before they consider moving to a new house.

BMW recalls over 291,000 SUVs in U.S.

BMW is recalling more than 291,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the interior cargo rails can detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers certain x3 SUVs from the 2018 through 2023 model years.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. Safety regulators that dealers will replace the rear cargo rail bolts that attach to the vehicle body. The company expects to notify owners by letter starting Aug. 30.

Big tech stocks lose market value in single worst day on record

The magnificent seven stocks lose most market value in a single day on record.

The Mag Seven are Meta platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia and sometimes Tesla is thrown in too. Altogether, these companies lost nearly $800 billion in market value yesterday.

Chipotle trains employees to make burrito bowls bigger

Traffic to Chipotle restaurants increased 8.7% despite backlash on social media fueled by customers who said their burrito bowls are smaller.

The company has denied reducing its portions but is now training its employees to ensure that customers will be happy with the size of their burrito bowls, which will put some pressure on profit margins.