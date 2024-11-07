Digital used-vehicle marketer OPENLANE reports Q3 profit of $28M

The headquarters of OPENLANE Inc. is shown in September 2024 along Illinois Street in Carmel, Indiana. (Provided Image/Google Street View)

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A digital marketplace for used vehicles, OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $448.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.7 million.

